Light A Home Project: Assam CM Flagged off 2,000 Solar Lamps

As part of the ‘Light a Home Project’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed as many as 2,000 solar lights in its first phase on Tuesday.

The solar light distribution ceremony was held at Janata Bhawan where he said that earlier on September 25 ‘Light a Home Project’ was announced on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s proposal to deliver solar power lights in the state through Art of Life and today 2,000 lights were sent to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on its first phase.

He said, “The lights will be provided to 3,000 families in a total of 760 villages.”