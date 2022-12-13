Light A Home Project: Assam CM Flagged off 2,000 Solar Lamps

As part of the ‘Light a Home Project’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed as many as 2,000 solar lights in its first phase on Tuesday.
The solar light distribution ceremony was held at Janata Bhawan where he said that earlier on September 25 ‘Light a Home Project’ was announced on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s proposal to deliver solar power lights in the state through Art of Life and today 2,000 lights were sent to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on its first phase.
He said, “The lights will be provided to 3,000 families in a total of 760 villages.”
Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “Grateful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji for helping spread light across remote corners of our State through Art of Living’s ‘Light A Home’ initiative. Flagged off 2,000 solar lamps donated by Art of Living for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.”
Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika who accompanied CM Sarma during the ceremony tweeted, “In line with @SriSri ji's proposal to deliver solar powered lights in Assam through @ArtofLiving, today I took part in a ceremony which was graced by HCM @himantabiswa sir & my cabinet colleagues wherein 2,000 lights were sent to be delivered in Dima Hasao & Karbi Anglong.”