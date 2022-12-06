GMC Carries Out Eviction Drive in Arya Nagar, Rukminigaon

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out eviction drive in Arya Nagar and Rukminigaon on Tuesday. GMC evicted several shops occupying sidewalks.

They also evicted the illegally established shops under the newly inaugurated flyover in Arya Nagar, the sources informed.

The eviction was carried out by a large team of the municipal corporation in the two separate locations.

It may be mentioned that since several months GMC has been carrying out eviction drives in several parts of the city.

Last month, GMC carried out eviction in Ganeshguri and evicted number of illegal footpath vendors.

Meanwhile, claiming that it is illegal to set up shops on walkways, the GMC had earlier warned against putting up such stalls in the future.

Violators will have to bear the brunt of GMC, they further added.