SC to Hear Petitions Challenging CAA Today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear petitions challenging the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The petitions will be heard by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

On its preceding hearing, SC had appointed two lawyers, Advocates Pallavi Pratap, advocate for petitioner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kanu Agrawal (Central government lawyer), as nodal counsel.

The precious hearing was heard on October 31 by a bench comprising the then CJI UU Lalit, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi.

The court earlier directed, “Having noted that there are various pleas projecting multiple views, resolution of entire controversy can be achieved if two or three matters are taken as lead matters and convenience compilations of all counsels are prepared well in advance. This will make proceedings convenient. Pleadings in IUML are complete and were filed by Adv Pallavi Pratap. We appoint Ms Pratap and Mr Kanu Agrawal as nodal counsel. These counsel are requested to have common compilation of all relevant documents.”