GMC Extends Property Tax Concession Till June 30

In order to encourage the regular taxpayers to pay their current year’s property tax at a 10% discount, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to extend the ongoing special concession scheme for another month i.e. till June 30, 2023.
The decision was taken at the 19th Mayor-in-Council meeting was held on May 30, 2023 at the Conference Hall of GMC Office, Uzanbazar Guwahati.
The meeting was chaired by the Mayor Mrigen Sarania, in presence of Deputy Mayor, Members of the Mayor-in-Council, GMC, Commissioner and other officials of GMC.
In this meeting, some important decisions were taken regarding property tax and trade licences.
For ease of citizens, a “Help Desk Point” is set up on the 3rd Floor, Uzanbazar GMC Office to meet up all grievances with respect to Property Tax and Trade Licence for the next 15 days with effect from June 1, 2023, upto June 15, 2023 (including holidays).
For any query, citizens can call in the given Helpline Numbers for details: 9395696993, 9395353630, 9395679996, 9395197472, 9365049846, 6003562658