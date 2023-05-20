BJP Looting Guwahatians with Property Tax Hike & Smart Digital Meters: AIPC

Somani in a press statement said, “The GMC officials have increased the tax as it was not increased for the last several years as claimed by the authorities. But the reality is that there has not been any improvement too in the civic amenities for the last several years till date. Bad roads, shortage of drinking water, potholes, drainage system and artificial floods are still unresolved in the city. Domestic waste remains dumped on roadside for days and there is no proper system of regular collection by GMC. Uncovered culverts and footpath are still unattended by the GMC authorities inviting serious accidents for the pedestrians on a daily basis. Roads conditions in city have gone from bad to worse. Lighting the streets and paintings of divider railings just before the visits of the national VVIP political figures to city and renovation of existing parks in the city cannot be the bench mark for city's civic development.”