BJP Looting Guwahatians with Property Tax Hike & Smart Digital Meters: AIPC

State Congress Secretary and President of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, Gauravv Somani has condemned Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in strong words for the increase in property tax by three to four times.
Somani questioned the officials whether they have been able to provide in three to four fold manner, while improving all the civic amenities?
Somani in a press statement said, “The GMC officials have increased the tax as it was not increased for the last several years as claimed by the authorities. But the reality is that there has not been any improvement too in the civic amenities for the last several years till date. Bad roads, shortage of drinking water, potholes, drainage system and artificial floods are still unresolved in the city. Domestic waste remains dumped on roadside for days and there is no proper system of regular collection by GMC. Uncovered culverts and footpath are still unattended by the GMC authorities inviting serious accidents for the pedestrians on a daily basis. Roads conditions in city have gone from bad to worse. Lighting the streets and paintings of divider railings just before the visits of the national VVIP political figures to city and renovation of existing parks in the city cannot be the bench mark for city's civic development.”
Somani questioned can the GMC pin point any one civic problem which they have been able to successfully resolved for the Guwahatians.
“Therefore, this increase cannot be justified,” added Somani.
AIPC has demanded the rollback of increased tax by GMC also has urged the public to raise their protest against this move.
“Property tax hike and APDCL digital smart meters has become a tool for the BJP to loot Guwahatians. This has hit Guwahatians like a tsunami wave. The public is already under the burden of all time high inflation,” Somani added further.