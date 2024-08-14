GMC Launches Major Water Supply Expansion, Announces Rs. 7,000 Subsidy

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is prioritizing the supply of water to all citizens, with three major water supply projects currently underway.
The Mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarania during a press conference here in Guwahati on Wednesday announced that the JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project, which is already serving 25,000 households, is expected to be completed by December 2024, with a capacity to supply water to 1,10,000 households in South Central Guwahati.
In addition, the South West Guwahati Water Supply Project, currently providing water to 1,500 households, aims to cover approximately 30,000 households in the near future, asserted the Mayor.
He also mentioned that the South East Guwahati Water Supply Project is being designed to cater to 67,000 households in the region.
“To support existing and new consumers, the GMC has decided to offer a subsidy of Rs. 7,000 to all 34,000 current water supply service users under its jurisdiction. New applicants for water connections within the GMC area will also receive this subsidy, provided they have a valid Ration Card. This decision was taken in the 34th Mayor-in-Council meeting held on August 12, 2024,” said Mayor Sarania.
The Mayor has further encouraged citizens to reach out to their respective Ward Councillors for any assistance.