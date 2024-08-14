GMC Launches Major Water Supply Expansion, Announces Rs. 7,000 Subsidy

“To support existing and new consumers, the GMC has decided to offer a subsidy of Rs. 7,000 to all 34,000 current water supply service users under its jurisdiction. New applicants for water connections within the GMC area will also receive this subsidy, provided they have a valid Ration Card. This decision was taken in the 34th Mayor-in-Council meeting held on August 12, 2024,” said Mayor Sarania.