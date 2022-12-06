Assam Govt Announces Major Reshuffle in GMC

The Assam government has announced a major reshuffle in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Satyajyoti Baruah, ACS (DR: 1999), Joint Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation is transferred and directed to report to Personnel Department, Govt of Assam for further posting.

Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS (:DR-2002), Principal, Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre, & Joint Commissioner, GMC (Additional charge) is relieved from the additional charge of Joint Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Mriganka Choudhury, ACS (DR:2004), Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, GMC.

Loni Borpatra Gohain, ACS (DR:2010), Deputy Secretary, Housing & Urban Affairs Department is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation vice Satyajyoti Baruah, ACS (DR:1 999) transferred.

Dipshikha Saikia, ACS(DR:2016), Collector, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Secretary, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Addl charge) is transferred and directed to report to Personnel Department, Govt of Assam for further posting.

Avinash Paul, ACS (DR:2021), BDO, Lakhipur is transferred and posted as Secretary, Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Manash Jyoti Malakar, ACS (DR:2021), BDO, Debitola is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Kamrup(Metro), attached to Guwahati Municipal Corporation.