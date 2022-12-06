DU Ragging Case: Prime Accused Sent to 5-Day Police Remand

The prime accused of the Dibrugarh University ragging incident has been sent to five-day police remand.

The prime accused Rahul Chetry surrendered at the Lekhapani Police Station in Tinsukia district at 6 am on Monday.

Chetry had been absconding since the ragging incident came to light on November 27.

It may be noted that Anand Sharma was among two other junior-year students who were thrashed by seniors and passed out students who were still residing in the hostel. Unable to take the beating, Sharma chose to jump off the second floor of his hostel, with the resulting fall shattering his backbone.

Anand Sharma had been hospitalized since and underwent a successful surgery on December 1.

Dibrugarh Police registered a case, based on a complaint filed by Sharma's parents against five persons allegedly involved in the incident.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu informed that he has ordered a Magisterial Inquiry and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghamitra Baruah will lead the inquiry.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that there has "definitely been neglect" on the part of the university in the ragging incident.