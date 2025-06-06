GMC Mandates Rainwater Harvesting and Green Cover Compliance

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued a formal directive mandating strict compliance with rainwater conservation, groundwater recharge, and greenery maintenance measures, as prescribed under the Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2014, and the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2022.
As per the byelaws—specifically Section 104 (i) and Appendix-VI of the 2014 Byelaws, and Section 114 and Appendix-VI of the 2022 Byelaws—all categories of buildings including commercial, residential apartments, institutional, and industrial structures must incorporate rainwater harvesting systems and facilities for groundwater recharge within their premises.
Additionally, under Section 111 of the 2014 Byelaws and Sections 111 and 114 of the 2022 Byelaws, a minimum of 20% of the total land area must be maintained for tree plantation and greenery. However, a reduction to 10% is permissible only in housing projects where at least 25% of the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) is allocated for affordable housing.
These provisions aim to address key urban environmental concerns such as groundwater depletion, excessive surface runoff, and waterlogging during the monsoon season, while also promoting ecological sustainability.
However, the GMC has observed that in many premises within city limits, rainwater harvesting structures and percolation pits are either absent, poorly constructed, or not maintained. In several cases, the designated green spaces are being neglected or used for unauthorised purposes, in direct violation of the approved building plans.
In light of these concerns and with the onset of the rainy season, the GMC has called upon all residents, builders, developers, and property owners to ensure immediate compliance with the mandated provisions. Functional rainwater harvesting systems must be established or restored, and green spaces must be maintained as per the applicable guidelines.
To enforce these measures, the GMC will initiate random inspections across the city beginning June 20, 2025. Non-compliance will attract strict penal actions under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1971, and relevant building byelaws. These actions may include imposition of penalties, revocation of Occupancy Certificates, sealing of premises or parts thereof, and initiation of prosecution or other legal proceedings as deemed necessary by the Corporation.
