GMC Mayor Flags Hill Encroachment, Manpower Woes Amid Rain Crisis

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Sunday addressed key concerns regarding unauthorised constructions and solid waste management in hill areas of the city, citing challenges stemming from limited manpower and jurisdictional boundaries.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Sarania clarified that construction permissions are only granted on hill areas that possess "myadi" (permanent settlement) land. “GMDA and GMC issue building permits only for the myadi land. No permissions are given for construction on forest or government land,” he asserted.

He further pointed out that many people are compelled to live on hilltops because they cannot afford land in the plains. "During the monsoon season, if people living in hill areas do not take adequate safety measures, such incidents are bound to occur," he warned, referring to recent landslides.

On the issue of solid waste disposal, Sarania said, “We are making arrangements for dustbins and have also imposed fines at various times.” However, he acknowledged the limitations of GMC’s capacity. “We cannot go around waking people up. Citizens must remain alert and responsible, too.”

Highlighting the severe staff shortage, Sarania revealed, “There are only around 3,000 employees managing services for nearly 20 lakh people. It is not possible to monitor everything with such limited staff.” He added that the corporation is in the process of recruiting new employees, and interviews have already been conducted.

“We are issuing as many directives as possible and levying fines wherever we can. GMC has done significantly more now than in the past,” Sarania concluded.

Also Read: Assam CM Urges Caution as IAF Rescues 14 Amid NE Flood Crisis