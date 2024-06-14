GMC Mayor Inaugurates 62 New Waste Management Vehicles Worth Rs 13 Cr
A total of 62 new waste management vehicles worth Rs 13 crore was launched by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) at the Janxala Branch located in Guwahati's Basistha area on Friday.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania.
The event saw the launch of 60 electronic vans designed to carry both dry and wet waste. Additionally, two super cleaner vehicles were also inaugurated. The value of the super cleaner is approximately Rs 3 crore each.
While speaking to the media, Mrigen Sarania asserted that these super cleaner vehicles will aid in both garbage removal and street cleaning. He remarked that these efforts aim to enhance sanitation and cleanliness in the city. Several officials from the Municipal Corporation were present at today's event.