Water Supply Disruption Alert in Guwahati: Consumers Urged to Bear with GMC
The Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that water supply in certain areas will be disrupted from June 1 to June 2, 2024.
This disruption is due to the replacement of the existing 450 mm diameter pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir below Panbazar ROB. The replacement works will be conducted by Northeast Frontier Railway and are expected to take approximately 48 hours to complete.
Affected areas include Saraniya, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Gandhi Basti, Rehabari, BK Kakati Road, Manipuri Basti, B Baruah road, Kachari Basti, and Islampur.
The Municipal Corporation has assured consumers that water supply will resume once the work is completed. Consumers are urged to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience caused by this unavoidable circumstance. The Municipal Corporation expresses regret for any inconvenience caused.