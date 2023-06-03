GMC Mayor Reacts to Transport Dept’s Action on Water Tankers

“Its consumption might land a person with severe kidney problems, cancers, blue baby syndrome, diarrhea, acidity and dental disorders as the water are contaminated with high levels of chemicals, metal fluorides, nitrate, salinity and iron. The bigger question is as to where are the private tankers sourcing their water and providing the same as safe drinking water to the city dwellers? It is to be mentioned that most of the residential apartments and private residence are dependent on water provided by private water tankers. Why is the Government not taking any steps to check and test the purity of water provided by water tankers? What is stopping them from doing so? Above all water tankers are charging exorbitant rates too and the entire GMC officials have turned a blind eye to the problems,” Somani added.