GMC Polls: AAP Fields 40 Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded 40 candidates to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections which is scheduled to be held on April 22.

The party is planning to expand its base in Northeast following its success in the Punjab Assembly elections.

AAP Coordinator, Assam unit, Bhaben Chowdhury said that the party has fielded candidates in 40 seats out of the 60 seats for GMC elections. He further claimed that the party would form the board by winning a majority of seats.

Buoyed by its first taste of success in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in the last month’s civic polls, AAP leaders on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has been promoting morality in politics and such principles would facilitate the party to expand its base in Assam and other northeastern states.



The AAP is trying to present itself as the alternative to the two national parties — BJP and Congress – in the GMC elections.



A total of 208 candidates are in the fray for the GMC elections in which 7, 97,807 voters including 4, 00,654 female and 26 of the third gender would cast their votes.

