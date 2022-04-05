S Phangnon Konyak Takes Oath As Nagaland's First Woman RS MP

Nagland’s first woman Rajya Sabha (RS) member, S Phangnon Konyak took oath on Monday as a member of the Upper House in the presence of chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and other parliamentarians.
She was dressed in traditional Konyak Naga attire during her swearing in. The 44 year old became the second female parliamentarian from the state after she was declared elected uncontested to fill the state’s lone seat in the Council of States.
The party’s state unit’s Mahila Morcha president, Phangnon took charge of the office following former Rajya Sabha member KG Kenye’s retirement on April 2.
Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to Smti. @phangnon on taking oath as the MP of Rajya Sabha today. The entire team of @BJP4Nagaland is proud of your much-deserved attainment. May you continue to be an inspiration to all women as you take on this new venture.”
Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton, who had attended the ceremony, said, “Attended the oath taking ceremony of Smti @phangnon as MP Rajya Sabha, joined by my colleagues Shri @jacob_zhimomi and Shri @MmhonlumoKikon. On this historic moment, I congratulate her once again and extend my profound gratitude to our alliance partners for their support.”
Meanwhile, Phangnon took to Twitter to write, "As I stepped in to Rajyasabha today,I could fully feel the responsibility & the trust that was being reposed in me. I will forever remember the oath. Will do everything in my capacity to make @BJP4India @narendramodi ji & party leadership proud of the faith they have shown!"