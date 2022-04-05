S Phangnon Konyak Takes Oath As Nagaland's First Woman RS MP

Nagland’s first woman Rajya Sabha (RS) member, S Phangnon Konyak took oath on Monday as a member of the Upper House in the presence of chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and other parliamentarians.

She was dressed in traditional Konyak Naga attire during her swearing in. The 44 year old became the second female parliamentarian from the state after she was declared elected uncontested to fill the state’s lone seat in the Council of States.

The party’s state unit’s Mahila Morcha president, Phangnon took charge of the office following former Rajya Sabha member KG Kenye’s retirement on April 2.