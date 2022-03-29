GMC Polls: AAP Releases 3rd List of Candidates

The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the third list of candidates for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections. The party has released the candidates list for 12 wards today.

Addressing a press conference at its party office in Ganeshguri, Rajesh Sarma, State in-charge of AAP said, “We have announced the names of the candidates for 37 wards. 10 candidates have been announced in the first list, 15 in second list and 12 in third list.”

The names of the candidates announced in the third list are:

1. Aayan Jyoti Das- Ward No 3

2. Swapna Das- Warn No 14

3. Ram A Parihar- Ward No 16

4. Kallolita Nath- Ward No 17

5. Pratima Biswas Barma- Ward No 19

6. Mohidul Islam- Ward No 39

7. Masuma Begum- Ward No 42

8. Sayeda Tanuja Rahman- Ward No 43

9. Kartik Kalita- Ward No 44

10. Sarojini Deka- Ward No 45

11. Ashim Kumar Sarma- Ward No 46

12. Dr. Arpita Chakrabarty- Ward No 49

