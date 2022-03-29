Graffiti Artist Neelim Mahanta Granted Bail By Itanagar Court

An Itanagar court of Tuesday granted bail to famous graffiti artist from Assam, Neelim Mahanta, who was arrested by Arunachal police on Sunday.

The graffiti artist was arrested allegedly over his artwork protesting the construction of a mega dam project. He was taken into custody by Itanagar police from his residence in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has released a statement over his arrest. It attributed the reactions on social and mainstream media largely to ‘misinformation’.

Arunachal government clarified that there was no intention to curb the freedom of expression. Via an official release, a government spokesperson said that the arrests had not been made against any kind of anti-dam or any other protests.

The government clarified that no protesters were arrested, but only two individuals, who had defaced a public property.

Notably, the state celebrated 50 years of existence and the ‘Wall of Harmony’ was commissioned by the government to commemorate the celebrations through public art on the State Civil Secretariat boundary wall along the National Highway through the capital Itanagar.