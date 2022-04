GMC Polls: BJP and its Ally AGP Make a Landslide Victory, Win 58 Wards

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has made a landslide victory in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections by winning in 58 wards.

While BJP won in 52 wards, its ally AGP won 6 wards.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) makes a debut by winning one ward and AJP has won in one ward.

Meanwhile, the age-old party Congress failed to even retain a single ward.

Here is the full list of winners Ward wise:

1- AJP- HUKUM CHAND ALI BAKSI

2-BJP-MUKUL KALITA

3-BJP-KALLOL CHAKRABARTY

4-BJP- KANAKLATA SAHA

5-BJP-SANJAY DAS

6-BJP-SUTAPA SARKAR

7-BJP- AJAY CHAKRABORTY

8-BJP- SUDHANYA MALAKAR

9-BJP- ARCHANA DAS

10- AGP- KALPANA DAS

11- BJP- MANJULA DEVI

12-AGP- DIPANKAR BAISYA

13-AGP- PURABI TALUKDAR

14- BJP-MANJU BORA

15- SAURAV JHUNJHUNWALA

16-BJP- PRAMOD SWAMI

17- BJP- SNIGDHA BARUAH MAZUMDAR

18- BJP- SHANKAR CHAKRABORTY

19-BJP- BRIJESH ROY

20- BJP- GOURA GOPAL MANDAL

21- BJP-SANJEEV DEV

22- BJP- SMITA ROY

23-BJP- MANJIT DAIMARY

24-AGP-BIJU MEDHI

25-BJP- MANJULA RABHA

26-BJP- RANA CHETIA

27-BJP- RINKU MONI BRAHMA

28-BJP- SNIGDHA DAIMARY

29-BJP- MRIGEN SARANIA

30-BJP- BINITA DUTTA CHOUDHURY

31-BJP-RATNA SING

32-BJP-NILAMJYOTI BHUYAN

33-AGP- MIRA DAS

34-BJP- JUNMONI DEKA

35- BJP-NABIN BORA

36-BJP MEGHANA HAZARIKA

37-BJP- SWAPNA DEVI

38-BJP- SASHANKA JYOTI DEKA

39-BJP- AVIK SHOME

40- BJP- BOBEETA DEKA

41-BJP-BASANTI KALITA DUARA

42-AAP- MASUMA BEGUM

43-BJP- ANJANA BORA

44- BJP- SATYENDRA NATH BHATTACHARYYA

45-BJP- MADHABI TALUKDAR

46-BJP- ASHIS BHARALI

47-BJP- PRAFULLA MAHANTA

48-BJP- DULUMONI KAKOTY

49-BJP- ARUP DEKA

50-BJP- UTPAL MAHANTA

51-BJP- DIMPLE RABHA

52-BJP- GOKUL GOSWAMI

53-BJP- LIPIKA PATOWARY KALITA

54-BJP- GITA THAKURIYA KALITA

55-BJP- MANOJ KUMAR NATH

56-BJP- RAKHI BORA

57-BJP- KABITA SARMA

58-BJP- GOURI BORA

59- AGP- ASHIM SAIKIA

60- BJP- BHUPEN BORA

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed happiness over the massive victory of BJP and its ally party AGP. “I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving @BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” CM Sarma said in a tweet.