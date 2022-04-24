GMC Polls Results Update: BJP Wins 13 Wards, Leads in Other 26

Counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati Assam. The BJP-led alliance is heading for massive win as it has won 13 seats and leading in other 26.

The AAP and Congress are yet to record any lead. Elections to the civic body were held on Friday after a gap of nine years. The GMC has 60 wards. The elections were conducted for 57 wards as three BJP candidates were elected uncontested. However, 52.80 per cent voter turnout recorded in the election.

The Congress is contesting in highest number of wards (54), followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25. BJP's alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has fielded its candidates in seven wards as per its seat-sharing pact with the saffron party.

The BJP has promised to improve the city infrastructure if voted to power. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released BJP's ‘Sankalpa Patra’ in which the the party promised 24/7 piped water to all households. The BJP has also promised to make the city free of waterlogging through the de-siltation of drains and river channels using modern technology.

