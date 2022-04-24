Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Turns 49

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday turned 49. The cricket legend will spend his day with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their team bio-bubble as the five-time champions are competing in the IPL 2022.

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut aged 16 years against Pakistan and, despite a bloodied nose and a few failures, Tendulkar became the greatest batsman since the days of Don Bradman.

Tendulkar finished his career as the leading run-getter in international cricket, with 34,357 runs across formats -- 15,921 in 200 Tests, 18426 in 463 ODIs and 10 in 1 T20 international.

Tendulkar was the first player to smash a double hundred in ODIs when he struck 200 not out off 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior on February 24, 2010. He made a record six World Cup appearances, eventually ending up on the triumphant side in his last, in 2011 at the Wankhede stadium when India defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

Sachin played his final match -- his 200th Test -- at his home ground, the Wankhede stadium, in November 2013 when India hosted West Indies in a Test series. Tendulkar also played in the lucrative Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians. In 78 matches, the master blaster scored 2334 runs with the help of one century and 13 fifties.

Wishes poured in on the legend’s birthday. "To the man who united billions worldwide for the love of cricket, whose magic on the field and generosity off the field inspire many. Happy birthday @sachin_rt! Wishing you the best! #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar," tweeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"The pride of a nation & an emotion to billions. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt," tweeted Mumbai Indians.

"664 international matches, 34,357 international runs, 100 international tons, 201 international wickets. Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday," tweeted the official handle of BCCI.

