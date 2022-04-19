GMC Polls: Dry Day Declared from April 20-22 & April 24

The Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner has declared ‘Dry Day’ from April 20 to April 22 in view of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls.

The dry day has been declared from 4.30 pm of April 20 to 4.30 pm of April 22.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office said that April 24 will also be a dry day in lieu of counting of votes.

During the dry day, all wine shops, bars will remain closed. During this period, the storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed.

The restrictions provided in the excise law during this period on the storage of liquor is unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced.

