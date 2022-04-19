GMC Polls: Gauhati High Court to Remain Closed on April 22

The Gauhati High Court will remain closed on April 22 on account of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls.

The Assam government has also declared public holiday on April 22, 2022, within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area in view of the upcoming ward elections.

“All the Govt. / Non Govt. Offices, Educational Institutions, and Business Establishments Including Bank, Tea Garden and Industries etc. within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Area will remain closed on account of this Public holiday under N.I. Act,” an official notification stated.

A total of 208 candidates are in fray for the GMC elections to be held on April 22. The counting of votes will take place on April 24.

There are a total of 7 lakh 96 thousand 829 voters out of which 3 lakh 96 thousand 891 are male voters while 3 lakh 99 thousand 911 are female voters. The numbers of transgender voters are 27.

There will be 789 polling stations.

Also Read: Assam: 2 Cattle Smugglers Killed in Encounter with police