GMC Polls: Former Mayor Mrigen Sarania Files Nomination

Former Mayor Mrigen Sarania filed nomination for the upcoming Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls on Wednesday. Today is the last date of filing of nomination for the GMC elections.

Sarania filed the nomination at Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner’s office. He was accompanied by senior leader Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Notably, candidates from all the parties filed their nomination at DC office today.

The GMC election will be held on April 19, 2022 and the counting of votes will take place on April 21 from 8 AM.

There are a total of 7 lakh 96 thousand 829 voters out of which 3 lakh 96 thousand 891 are male voters while 3 lakh 99 thousand 911 are female voters. The numbers of transgender voters are 27. There will be 789 polling stations.

There will be 3 seats reserved for Schedule Tribe and 4 seats for Schedule Caste.

The election commission earlier said that a political party will be able to spend Rs. 2lakh 50 thousand in each ward for the polls.

