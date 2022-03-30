Nitin Gadkari Drives To Parliament In Hydrogen-Powered Car

As fuel prices are soaring at an alarming rate throughout the country, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday drove to the Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car.

The Union minister, who often spoke about a transition to renewable and green energy, travelled from his residence to the parliament in what is believed to be a first of its kind car in the country and part of a pilot project.

The car can cover a distance of 600 kilometers on a full tank which cuts the cost of travel to just around Rs 2 per kilometer, according to reports, which added that the fuel tank can be filled in about five minutes.

Earlier this month, Gadkari had launched India’s first hydrogen-based advanced “Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)” Toyota Mirai. He had said at the launch, “Hydrogen is an efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India energy self-reliant.”