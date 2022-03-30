Nitin Gadkari Drives To Parliament In Hydrogen-Powered Car

As fuel prices are soaring at an alarming rate throughout the country, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday drove to the Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car.
The Union minister, who often spoke about a transition to renewable and green energy, travelled from his residence to the parliament in what is believed to be a first of its kind car in the country and part of a pilot project.
The car can cover a distance of 600 kilometers on a full tank which cuts the cost of travel to just around Rs 2 per kilometer, according to reports, which added that the fuel tank can be filled in about five minutes.
Earlier this month, Gadkari had launched India’s first hydrogen-based advanced “Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)” Toyota Mirai. He had said at the launch, “Hydrogen is an efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India energy self-reliant.”
The Union minister had announced in January that he would be using a hydrogen-powered car. “Toyota Company from Japan has given me a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen. I will use it myself as a pilot project,” he had said.
The Union minister's office also took to Twitter to write, "India will soon become Green Hydrogen exporting country. In line with PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ is committed to focus on green and clean energy."
Meanwhile, fuel prices were hiked for the eighth time in the last nine days meaning that in Delhi, a litre of petrol will now cost Rs 101.01 as against Rs 100.21 previously, while diesel will cost Rs 92.27 from Rs 91.47 per litre earlier.