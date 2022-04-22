GMC Polls: Voting Begins For 57 Wards, 197 Candidates

The fate of a total of 197 candidates will be decided on Friday as elections for the 60-member Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) ensues.

The major political parties in play include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a total of 7, 96,829 voters set to decide who comes to power.

After its successful foray in the Punjab asasembly elections and fresh from successes in municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts, AAP is looking to expand in the northeastern region, with Guwahati being a major part in that plan.

For AAP, Delhi MLA Atishi had come to conduct campaigning with Assam state coordinator Bhaben Choudhury saying that the party will win with a majority and form the board.