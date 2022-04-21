Afghanistan: At Least 22 Killed, Scores Injured In Twin Blasts

At least 22 people were killed and scores were injured in separate explosions at Mazar-e-Sharif and Kunuz cities of Afghanistan on Thursday.

As per reports, the first explosion took place at Shi`ite mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif when worshippers were praying to mark the holy month of Ramzan.

The second blast was reported in Kunduz, another northern Afghan city.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State group in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the blast, reported AFP.

It may be mentioned that the Shi`ite community, a religious minority in Afghanistan, is frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.

Taliban rulers of Afghanistan say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several attacks.

Just two days earlier, an explosion tore through a high school in a predominantly Shi`ite Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six.

