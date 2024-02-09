GMC Prohibits Ad Agencies from Displaying Advertisements on Narcotic

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in a fresh notice issued on Friday, announced that the display of advertisements of narcotic or intoxicating substances within the jurisdiction of the GMC has been prohibited with immediate effect.
In this regard, all advertising agencies or firms under the GMC has been asked to stop the display of advertisements related to pan masalas, gutkha, tobacco, alcohol and any other intoxicating substances.
The agencies have also been asked to remove the advertisements within three days. The GMC stated that strict measures would be taken to dismantle the advertisement structures if they were not removed within the given time.