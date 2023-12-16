What an Idea! GMC’s Digital Way to Facilitate Solid Waste Management | Click Here To Read

Highlighting of the New System

1. Each property (holding) will have a unique QR code placed at their gate. These QR codes will be stuck on the gates authorized GMC staff. These QR codes are linked to property tax holding number database.

2. A waste collection staff authorized by GMC will come to each holding daily to collect waste at a pre-determined fixed timing. The staff will scan the QR code after collecting waste from the property (holding).

3. The waste collection staff will only accept waste that is segregated in two parts, DRY and WET. Wet waste means all biodegradable waste that can be converted into compost. Wet waste includes food, leaves, flowers, garden trimmings, etc. Dry waste means waste other than bio-degradable waste. Dry waste includes rubber, paper, metal, plastic, footwear, sanitary napkin and diapers, etc.