What an Idea! GMC’s Digital Way to Facilitate Solid Waste Management | Click Here To Read

In the period of the digital economy, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a new dedicated system to facilitate the management of municipal solid waste in its jurisdiction from Saturday.
According to a public notice, the new dedicated system has been developed for 10 wards of Guwahati city in Phase 1.
The GMC has urged the citizens of the ward no. 18,28,29,31,32,33,36,48,49,59 to support the new improved waste collection system and provide feedback to improve waste management services provided by GMC.
Highlighting of the New System
1. Each property (holding) will have a unique QR code placed at their gate. These QR codes will be stuck on the gates authorized GMC staff. These QR codes are linked to property tax holding number database.
2. A waste collection staff authorized by GMC will come to each holding daily to collect waste at a pre-determined fixed timing. The staff will scan the QR code after collecting waste from the property (holding).
3. The waste collection staff will only accept waste that is segregated in two parts, DRY and WET. Wet waste means all biodegradable waste that can be converted into compost. Wet waste includes food, leaves, flowers, garden trimmings, etc. Dry waste means waste other than bio-degradable waste. Dry waste includes rubber, paper, metal, plastic, footwear, sanitary napkin and diapers, etc.
The GMC also mentioned that citizens will have to scan the QR codes placed at their homes and raise a complaint via mobile application.
“Citizens should note down the ticket number for future reference. It shall be helpful while enquiring about the status of complaints redressal. Citizens may also use the GMC helpline number 8811007000, 7086053941 and 7086028339 to raise complaints regarding solid waste management service,” the GMC Commissioner said in the notice.
It is to be noted that GMC has confirmed that there are no service fees for the residential properties (holdings) for the time being.
It also stated that there is no charge in the service fees for other than residential properties (commercial, institutional and residential buildings utilized as paying guests (PG), hotels, etc). These shall be charged as per already existing rates.
Furthermore, the GMC has also urged the citizens to handover the waste only to the waste collection staff authorized by the GMC.