GMC Prohibits Building Permits to 7 ERTPs

In an order issued by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday, seven Empaneled Registered Technical Persons (ERTPs) have been barred from issuance of building permit under the Mukhya Mantir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni (MMSGNA).

According to the order by GMC, during a random inspection of a site under the MMSGNA, deviations were detected from the approved drawing and NOC of permissions which were given by the seven ERTPs.

The seven ERTPs are Rang-Ghar Architects, T.R. Dutta & Associates, Di-Tech Engineers, Siddhartha Deb, Mona Basar, Luiet Parashar Hazarika and Naren Kalita.

All the seven ERTPs have been restricted from the issuance of the building permit for a period of six months as per the provisions of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1971 and Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2014.