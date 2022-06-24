Mukesh Ambani Contributes Rs 25 Crores to Assam Flood Relief

Indian business tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, along with his youngest son Anant Ambani has contributed Rs 25 lakhs to the CM relief fund for the flood-affected people of Assam.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official twitter account.

Taking to twitter, the chief minister wrote, “My deepest gratitude to Shri Mukesh Ambani & Shri Anant Ambani for standing with the people of Assam at this crucial juncture by donating Rs 25 cr to CM Relief Fund. We appreciate this kind gesture. This will go a long way in augmenting our flood relief measures.”