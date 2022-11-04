GMC Raids Lokhra Warehouse, Seizes Plastic Bags Worth Rs 20 Lakhs

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday conducted an operation against plastic bags in the city and made seizure worth lakhs.

this comes amid stringent measures in place to ban single-use plastics in a bid to curb pollution.

According to reports, a GMC raided a warehouse in Guwahati’s Lokhra area today. During the raid, plastic bags worth Rs 20 lakhs were seized, officials involved in the operation said.

Officials also informed the bags were stored by a businessman named Chotelal Gupta.