GMC Releases Helpline Number for Assistance During Monsoon

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has released a helpline number for the citizens to call for any assistance if needed due to water logging during the rainy season.

The GMC in a tweet said, “To the Citizens of Guwahati: FOR ANY ASSISTANCE needed due to water logging during the rainy season, please call GMC toll free helpline number : 08811007000.”

The city reels under flash flood in a short span of hours even in a small downpour. Areas like Chandmari, Gandhi Basti, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Bhaskar Nagar, Zoo Road are worst hit by the urban floods.

Guwahati's problem with urban floods has become perennial. With no permanent solution in sight, it continues to haunt scores of people living in the city. Heavy downpour in the city inundated all major parts of the city bringing life to a standstill.

The city is affected by the flash flood and heavy rainfall during the summer. The rain water coming from the Meghalaya and surrounding hills caused major devastation of the roads and drains, heavy siltation and tremendous problem of water logging.

