Delhi Schools to Remain Open, DDMA Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines

Delhi schools to remain open, the decision come after a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with regards to rising COVID-19 cases in the schools.

DDMA has issued new guidelines, making masks mandatory again along with a fine. DDMA has taken cognizance of COVID cases being reported in Delhi schools. This has been given attention especially after Delhi NCR region schools also reported COVID infections in staff and students.

Keeping in mind the rising cases of the infections, DDMA has made mask mandatory asking everyone to follow.

Delhi Schools closing was also suspected by some experts, even though they were hoping for them to stay open. Ever since Delhi government issued COVID guidelines for schools, complete closure was suspected. However, nothing like that is happening and DDMA revised guidelines have been shared below.

1. All students and staff of Delhi Schools must wear masks at all times and ensure full compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

2. General guidelines for Delhi Public suggest that a fine of Rs.500 will be imposed, if found without masks.

3. Detailed COVOD safety SOPs are expected to be prepared after discussing with experts.

With the announcement of DDMA guidelines, Delhi Schools are advised to strictly comply with them. Moreover, even parents of Delhi School students must avoid sending their wards to schools in case any symptoms are observed.

Meanwhile, the state government will issue detailed SOPs shortly for all schools. It is even planning to keep a check on social gatherings and cases for at least a fortnight.

