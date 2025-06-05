GMC Reserves 25% Market Space for SC/ST Women Vendors in Guwahati

In a progressive move aimed at empowering women from marginalized communities, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced that 25% of space in all toll and leased markets under its jurisdiction will be reserved for SC/ST women of Assam for vending purposes.

As per Order No. GMT/99/2024/71 (1), dated May 31, 2025, this decision follows a meeting held on May 17, 2025, in the office chamber of the Hon’ble Mayor, GMC. The order states that SC/ST women vendors will not be required to pay any toll or fees to the GMC toll collectors or the concerned lessees operating the markets.

It may be mentioned that the initiative came into effect from June 1, 2025, and will remain valid until further notice.

Aimed at promoting inclusivity and economic self-reliance, the GMC move is expected to benefit numerous women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities across Guwahati.

For further clarification, stakeholders have been directed to contact the Market Branch, Lakhtokla, Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

