GMC Rolls Out Major Reforms in Water Supply, Urban Planning & Trade Licenses

Mrigen Sarania, the Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), made several key announcements during a press conference held on Friday at the GMC Uzan Bazar Office.

The GMC Mayor unveiled major initiatives on water connections, property tax rebates, house numbering, urban planning, and trade license reforms.

Subsidy for House Service Connection Under Guwahati Jal Board

The Mayor announced a subsidy of Rs 9,500 per customer for migrating from GMC water connections to Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) connections for 15mm diameter pipe connections. A joint survey by GMC and GJB is underway to ensure a smooth transition, with the subsidized scheme available until June 30, 2025. GMC water supply services will be discontinued from July 1, 2025. The subsidy will also be extended to religious institutions, namghars, community halls, mahila samitis, and clubs.

GIS-Based House Numbering Initiative

To streamline municipal services and improve urban planning, GMC has launched a GIS-based survey to assign unique house numbers to all residential and commercial establishments within city limits. The survey, conducted by Geovista Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been completed in 27 wards, with the remaining areas expected to be covered by the end of the year. Installation of unique house number plates will commence this month, and GMC has urged public cooperation in the process.

Property Tax Rebates for Urban Forest and Cleanliness Initiatives

In an effort to promote urban forestry and cleanliness, GMC has introduced a property tax rebate scheme for households maintaining urban forests and Swachha Poduli areas. Eligible households can avail up to a 10% rebate on their property tax for the next financial year. GMC will launch a dedicated portal for applications, where entries will be verified by officials before incentives are granted. The contours of the policy as well as application process will be provided in the portal itself.

Support for Rainwater Harvesting and Borewell Recharge

Mayor Sarania announced that rainwater harvesting systems will be installed free of cost in schools and public organizations that are willing to implement them. Additionally, the Mayor also informed that public entities seeking to recharge their dry borewells or tube wells can approach GMC for assistance.

Simplification of Trade License System

As part of its efforts to enhance ease of doing business, GMC has proposed a streamlined trade license generation system. GMC is currently in discussions with stakeholders to finalize the reforms, which are expected to create a more business-friendly environment in Guwahati.