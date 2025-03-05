GMC to Crack Down on Tax Defaulters, Eyes ₹130 Cr Target

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania has announced that the city's revenue collection target for the current financial year has been set at ₹130 crore.

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati on Wednesday, Sarania informed that by February 2025, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has collected approximately ₹80 crore in property tax. However, around 50,000 property owners who paid their taxes last year have yet to clear their dues this year. Additionally, ₹27.17 crore has been collected as business license fees, while nearly 25,000 commercial establishments are yet to renew their licenses, stated Sarania.

To enhance revenue collection and improve civic infrastructure, GMC has decided to take strict action against tax defaulters. Under municipal laws, properties with unpaid taxes may face seizure, while businesses operating without valid licenses risk closure.

To encourage timely tax payments, GMC has introduced a special rebate scheme for the upcoming fiscal year. Taxpayers who clear their dues in April 2025 will receive a 10% rebate, while those paying in May 2025 will get a 5% rebate. However, only those who have cleared all pending property taxes up to FY 2024-25 will be eligible for these benefits.

In an effort to curb tax evasion, GMC is also planning to increase penalties for delayed payments. The current 10% penalty on overdue property tax may be raised to 20% in the next fiscal year.

The GMC urges all taxpayers to settle their dues on time to avoid penalties and contribute to the development of a more efficient and cleaner city. Citizens can access further details via the GMC website (www.gmcpropertytax.com) or by visiting the nearest municipal office.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued tenders for the cleaning of over 400 drains and five rivers to improve drainage and prevent waterlogging. The cleaning work is set to begin from March 15, 2025.

