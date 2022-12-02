GMC Sludge Extraction Scam: Contractor Mithu Agarwal Held In Bihar

One of the prime accused in the massive Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sludge extraction scam, contractor Mithu Agarwal was on Friday arrested in Bihar.

According to reports, Agarwal was arrested from the Supaul district of Bihar today. This comes after a lookout notice had been issued against him by the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell.

Agarwal’s name had popped up during the investigation into the massive sludge extraction scam where fake bills had been issued to embezzle funds from the GMC.

It may be noted that the CM Vigilance Cell had issued a lookout notice against him on November 22 after he remained absconding since the scam was unearthed in October, this year.

Officials informed that Agarwal will be produced before the Supaul Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday. After that, he will be brought to Guwahati for further interrogation in connection with the case.

It may be noted that the CM Vigilance Cell was on October 21, handed the custody of all eight arrested in the GMC scam case for five days, after they were arrested earlier in the day.