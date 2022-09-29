GMC Seals Hotel in Guwahati for Running Illegally

Guwahati Municipal Corporation sealed Hotel Ganga Niwas in Guwahati on Thursday.

According to sources, the hotel was running illegally at a residential house No. 1 in Seuz path of Hatigaon area.

The owner of the lodge was Bhaskar Das and he applied for a trade license through online mode.

The GMC said, “Although he applied for a trade license online, there are few rules such as one cannot run a hotel in a residential area. We issued notice to shut down the place months ago and they agreed. They even vacated the place however, they failed to provide us written letter that they will not operate at this place again. As there were lots of complaints from the locals so as per rules we had to seal the place because we were not provided any written letter.”