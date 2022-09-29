GMC Seals Hotel in Guwahati for Running Illegally

Guwahati Municipal Corporation sealed Hotel Ganga Niwas in Guwahati on Thursday.
According to sources, the hotel was running illegally at a residential house No. 1 in Seuz path of Hatigaon area.
The owner of the lodge was Bhaskar Das and he applied for a trade license through online mode.
The GMC said, “Although he applied for a trade license online, there are few rules such as one cannot run a hotel in a residential area. We issued notice to shut down the place months ago and they agreed. They even vacated the place however, they failed to provide us written letter that they will not operate at this place again. As there were lots of complaints from the locals so as per rules we had to seal the place because we were not provided any written letter.”
“We got a complaint against this hotel in the month of May and inspected into the matter, we saw that they didn’t take permission from the neighbours before running the business. We warned them not to operate here and after one week when we came again we saw that they were still running the business. We issued notice and in the hearing, they accepted that they were operating without any permission from the neighbours,” he added.
Meanwhile, the locals alleged that immoral activities took place at the hotel.