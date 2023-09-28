GMC Seals Maa Kali Hotel in Guwahati

After two days, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday sealed Maa Kali Hotel in Paltan Bazar area where a customer found a dead lizard in his rice thali.
According to sources, the GMC authorities, Food Safety authorities and police in the presence of a magistrate carried out an operation at the hotel in Paltan Bazar area today.
They inspected the hotel to check how they were following the hygiene standards while cooking and other.
After finding that the hotel violated the hygiene standards and compromised public health.
This comes after a customer hailing from Silchar visited the hotel to have dinner where he ordered a rice thali and a fish curry. While having the meal, he found a dead lizard among the cooked rice.
Following this, a brawl erupted between the customer and the hotel staff and owner. The customer then lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar Police Station.