Tension Erupts at Guwahati Hotel After Customer Finds Lizard in Rice Thali

Tension prevailed at a hotel in Guwahati city after a customer found dead lizard his rice thali that he ordered on Monday night.
The incident took place at Maa Kali Hotel in Paltan Bazar area where the customer, who came from Silchar, visited the hotel to have dinner.
Several customers were having their meal at the hotel when the customer found a lizard in his rice thali resulting in a brawl between him and the staff members.
Meanwhile, the customer lodged a complaint at Paltan Bazar Police Station against the hotel for violating hygiene standards and compromising public health.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, the customer said, “I went to Maa Kali Hotel to have dinner. I purchased a rice thali that included rice, daal and sabji and extra fish curry. Moments after I started to eat, I found the dead lizard among the cooked rice. I clicked the image of the lizard and called the hotel owner who denied the allegation saying it might be the sabji and not lizard. I asked him to take a closer look. Later, the owner, manager and staff members slowly tried to flee the spot and close the shop but I prevented them from doing so as we wanted to take action against the hotel.”
“We then informed the Paltan Bazar Police about the matter who arrived at the scene thereafter,” he added.
Another customer said, “I ordered a chicken curry from which we got a foul smell. The chicken curry made me and a few other customers who ordered the same to vomit.”
This has raised concerns among the citizens questioning the hygiene standards maintained by these hotels where several people who travel prefer to eat.