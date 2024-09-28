Guwahati Organization Addresses GMC Councillor's Misconduct; Urges Action

Guwahati-based socio-cultural organization Surjyodoi Yuva Songho has unanimously decided to expel Satendra Nath Bhattacharya as its advisor. Bhattacharya, who is a Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Councillor for Ward No. 44, was recently caught on camera harassing a fish seller in broad daylight.
The decision, taken during an executive level meeting, was announced via a press conference held on Saturday during which the organization also declared its decision to ban Bhattacharya from all public functions in the area.
The organization stated that Bhattacharya's actions have brought immense shame upon the entire community, asserting that he is not worthy of holding the position of a councillor.
In addition to coming down hard against the GMC Councillor for his recent actions, Surjyodoi Yuva Songho also accused him of misappropriation in various schemes for his ward. Bhattacharya allegedly sought Rs 1 lakh from the residents for the development of a road in the area.
Having laid down the accusations, the organization urged state BJP and Mayor Mrigen Sarania to take strong action against Bhattacharya, regarding which a written complaint will be filed with the office of the Mayor, said Surjyodoi Yuva Songho.
Notably, a purported CCTV footage of the GMC Councillor surfaced last week in which he was seen misbehaving and harassing a fish seller. The incident left locals outraged as the councillor, who is supposed to represent and protect the interests of the public, engaged in oppressive behaviour against a common man.
The victim, a fish seller, recounted the incident to the media, stating, "I chopped 1.2 kg of Briket fish worth Rs 200. I gave around 600 grams to one individual and 500 grams to another, but one of them insisted on paying for only 450 grams. I requested he pay just Rs 10 less to cover the difference, as no one would buy the remaining 50 grams. This angered him, and he threw away my fish-cutting machete and the fish I had on display. He even threatened me, saying I shouldn't set up my stall here from tomorrow."