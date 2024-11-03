GMC Seals Restaurant in Zoo Road Over Regulatory Lapses
Late-night raids by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) shook up Guwahati’s food scene on Zoo Road, as the popular 'Grilled Panda' restaurant faced a GMC crackdown. The restaurant was sealed due to allegations of inadequate licensing and health violations.
Reports indicate that 'Grilled Panda' had been operating for years without proper authorization, preparing food outside in conditions allegedly deemed unsanitary. The kitchen environment, according to officials, did not meet health standards.
Adding to the controversy, it was revealed that the restaurant had been running its operations with only a basic Rs 1,400 general license. According to GMC officials, this falls far short of the regulatory requirements for restaurants of its scale and nature.
The GMC has announced that its inspection will soon extend to nearby street food stalls, many of which also reportedly lack permits. According to officials, these roadside vendors operate without the necessary approval from the GMC, raising concerns over food safety.
In the wake of the raid, the owner of 'Grilled Panda' has hit back, calling the actions a targeted conspiracy. He expressed frustration, claiming that while his restaurant was singled out, similar establishments nearby were not inspected. Acknowledging some issues with documentation, the owner alleged that GMC’s actions may be influenced by competitive forces in the area.
As the GMC intensifies its crackdown, concerns over food safety and compliance are mounting. The incident has brought attention to the often-overlooked regulatory lapses in Guwahati’s dining scene, with calls for stringent enforcement in the interest of public health.