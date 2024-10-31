Guwahati: 2 Food Joints Sealed Over Hygiene Concerns

Two popular food joints in Guwahati's Christian Basti area — Keri Beri and Tando Zing — were sealed following an operation on Wednesday night by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Food Safety Department.
According to the officials, they found the two restaurants operating under extremely unhygienic conditions. From rotting food and improper waste management to the overall deplorable condition of the kitchen were witnessed during the operation.
As per reports, authorities acted upon several complaints about the restaurants operating beyond permissible hours with their customers littering the pavement and the general area around the restaurants.
A GMC official said, "We received complaints about the restaurants operating till 12 midnight, beyond the permitted time. As such we conducted a raid only to find that the kitchen area is in a despicable condition."
"If people saw the kitchen, they would stop eating here. The restaurants dump their garbage directly into the drains below clogging them," the official added.
Meanwhile, apart from a police team, the food safety department was also present at the scene. They raised serious concern regarding the condition of the kitchen space in both restaurants deeming them extremely unhygienic.
In the aftermath of the raids, the two restaurants were sealed by the officials. More details are awaited.