GMC Superintendent Suspended over Bharalu Garbage Disposal Scam

Another scam of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has come to light where a scam under the name of Bharalu garbage disposal is revealed.

According to sources, GMC Superintendent Manjit Bujarbaruah has been suspended on Saturday in connection to this scam.

Based on the report of Joint Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty, the suspension was ordered.

Manjit is currently working in the Municipal Administrative Department.

Under the name of Bharalu sludge disposal, a huge amount of Rs. 40 lakhs was embezzled.

Earlier, eight persons including the OSD of GMC and six Executive Engineers were arrested in connection with a multicrore rupees forged bills scam in GMC.