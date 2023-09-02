Guwahati News

GMC Water Supply Disruption to Continue Till Sept 4

The water supply will remain suspended till September 4 due to technical difficulties.
GMC Water Supply Disruption to Continue Till Sept 4
GMC Water Supply Disruption to Continue Till Sept 4
Pratidin Bureau

Guwahati Municipal Corpotation on Saturday informed that the water supply will remain suspended till September 4 due to technical difficulties.

In a press communiqué, GMC informed, “… the disruption of water that started on 01/09/2023 is hereby extended till 04/09/2023 due to technical difficulties in modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir thereof. The works were already started from 01/09/2023 (Night) and expecting to be completed on 04/09/2023 (Night).”

The areas that will face the water supply disruption are:

  1. Chatribari

  2. Paltan Bazar

  3. Rehabari

  4. Kacharibasti

  5. B. Barua Road

  6. Ulubari

  7. Gandhibasti

  8. South-Sarania

  9. Lachit Nagar

  10. Bhangagarh

  11. Rajgarh

  12. Pub-Sarania

GMC Water Supply Disruption to Continue Till Sept 4
GMC Water Supply to be Disrupted on Sept 1 & 2
Guwahati Municipal Corporation

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/gmc-water-supply-disruption-continue-sept-4
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com