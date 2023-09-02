GMC Water Supply Disruption to Continue Till Sept 4

In a press communiqué, GMC informed, “… the disruption of water that started on 01/09/2023 is hereby extended till 04/09/2023 due to technical difficulties in modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir thereof. The works were already started from 01/09/2023 (Night) and expecting to be completed on 04/09/2023 (Night).”