GMC Water Supply Disruption to Continue Till Sept 4

Guwahati Municipal Corpotation on Saturday informed that the water supply will remain suspended till September 4 due to technical difficulties.
In a press communiqué, GMC informed, “… the disruption of water that started on 01/09/2023 is hereby extended till 04/09/2023 due to technical difficulties in modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir thereof. The works were already started from 01/09/2023 (Night) and expecting to be completed on 04/09/2023 (Night).”
The areas that will face the water supply disruption are:
Chatribari
Paltan Bazar
Rehabari
Kacharibasti
B. Barua Road
Ulubari
Gandhibasti
South-Sarania
Lachit Nagar
Bhangagarh
Rajgarh
Pub-Sarania