GMC Water Supply to be Disrupted on Sept 1 & 2

Pratidin Bureau

Guwahatians will have to face issues with water supply on September 1 and 2 as it will be disrupted in parts of the city due to pipeline repair work. This was informed by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday.

“…water supply will be disrupted from 01/09/2023 to 02/09/2023 due to modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia raw water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir thereof. The works will be started from 01/09/2023 (Night) and expecting to be completing the same on 02/09/2023 (Night),” the notification reads.

The municipality further informed that the water supply will be resumed after completion of the works and consumers are urged to bear with GMC for the unavoidable circumstance.

The areas that will face the water supply disruption are:

  1. Chatribari

  2. Paltan Bazar

  3. Rehabari

  4. Kacharibasti

  5. B. Barua Road

  6. Ulubari

  7. Gandhibasti

  8. South-Sarania

  9. Lachit Nagar

  10. Bhangagarh

  11. Rajgarh

  12. Pub-Sarania

Guwahati: GMC Water Supply to Be Suspended on June 12 & 13
Guwahati Municipal Corporation

