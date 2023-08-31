GMC Water Supply to be Disrupted on Sept 1 & 2

Guwahatians will have to face issues with water supply on September 1 and 2 as it will be disrupted in parts of the city due to pipeline repair work. This was informed by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday.
“…water supply will be disrupted from 01/09/2023 to 02/09/2023 due to modification and shifting of existing 450 mm dia raw water pumping main from Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir thereof. The works will be started from 01/09/2023 (Night) and expecting to be completing the same on 02/09/2023 (Night),” the notification reads.
The municipality further informed that the water supply will be resumed after completion of the works and consumers are urged to bear with GMC for the unavoidable circumstance.
The areas that will face the water supply disruption are:
Chatribari
Paltan Bazar
Rehabari
Kacharibasti
B. Barua Road
Ulubari
Gandhibasti
South-Sarania
Lachit Nagar
Bhangagarh
Rajgarh
Pub-Sarania