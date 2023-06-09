Guwahati: GMC Water Supply to Be Suspended on June 12 & 13

Water supply under the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will be suspended on June 12 (Monday) and 13 (Tuesday).
This was stated in a notice issued by the Joint Commissioner of GMC on Friday. The reason for the disruption in the water supply is due to the modification and shifting of existing 600 mm raw water pumping main from intake point to the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant, the notice said.
The water supply would be resumed after completion of the work, added the notice. The authorities have also appealed consumers of the 16 affected areas to bear with the situation. The areas that would be affected are Panbazar, Fancy Bazar, Athgaon, A.T Road, Chatribari, Paltanbazar, Rehabari, Kachari Basti, B. Barua Road, Ulubari, Gandhi Basti, South Sarania, Lachit Nagar, Bhangagarh, Rajgarh and Pub Sarania.