GMC Workers Receive Equipment Boost, Employee Benefits on World Labour Day

In honor of World Labour Day, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday gave a boost to its equipment and employee benefits.
The GMC workers, who tirelessly keep the city clean, were gifted with mechanized road broom vehicles and six JCBs to assist in their efforts. These vehicles will also be instrumental in draining floodwaters that often cause chaos in the city.
Additionally, the government has expressed gratitude for the workers' hard work by providing a 30 percent salary hike for the regular working staff with monthly salaries of Rs 40,000 or less. Furthermore, employees with a salary of Rs 21,000 or less will now be covered by the Employee’s State Insurance.
Moreover, trained municipal cops will receive increased remunerations.
The vehicles were handed over to the GMC in a ceremony at the vehicle depot located in Bashistha. The GMC officials expressed gratitude for the government's recognition of the workers' efforts and pledged to continue their work to keep Guwahati clean and safe for all its residents.