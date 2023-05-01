Assam: Hail Storm Wrecks Havoc in Nagaon’s Kampur

As per an IMD report, the weather condition in Guwahati city is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on May 1. While light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Assam & Meghalaya and at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday (May 1).