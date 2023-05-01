Assam: Hail Storm Wrecks Havoc in Nagaon’s Kampur

A fierce hail storm has caused extensive damage in various parts of Kampur town in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.
The storm has wrecked havoc by uprooting trees and damaging homes. The affected areas include the residential and commercial parts of the area.
Many families have lost their homes due to the severity of the storm. The strong winds and hailstones caused significant destruction, leaving behind a trail of damage.
Earlier on April 28 in a devastating storm that hit Teok, several houses were damaged and electric poles were knocked down causing a power outage in the area.
The storm also took down a 100-year-old banyan tree in Majkuri Village, causing immense loss to the community.
The storm caused great destruction to valuable trees in the yard of Yadav Baruah, who is a resident of the village.
Assam had witnessed heavy rain accompanied by devastating hailstorms in several parts of the state, especially in Tinsukia and Hojai districts since the past few days.
According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, a total of 41,410 people in 144 villages under seven districts were affected due to a destructive storm during the night of April 22.
Although, no reports of crops damage have been reported in the last 24 hours, however, as many as 675 houses (both kutcha and pucca) were partially damaged, while, 208 residents (both kutcha and pucca) were completely damaged due to the devastating natural disaster.
On April 30, the India Metrological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall activity in Guwahati among other parts of the states for the next five days.
This came after Guwahati city along with parts of Nalbari, Dhemaji, Rangia, Nagaon, Nagarbera, Tezpur, Mangaldai witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday night.
As per an IMD report, the weather condition in Guwahati city is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on May 1. While light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh; at many places over Assam & Meghalaya and at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday (May 1).