GMCH Ambulance Driver Caught Smuggling Drugs, Arrested

A major drugs smuggling ring operating fearlessly right under the noses of cops at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati was unearthed on Sunday.
Ambulance drivers have turned into contraband smugglers illegally transporting more than just patients in the ambulances.
According to initial reports, this operation had been going on right under the noses of Bhangagarh Police Station in Guwahati as the ambulances carrying patients to GMCH were involved in transporting illicit drugs.
After receiving inputs from secret informants, the police carried out an operation during which an ambulance driver was arrested and illicit drugs were seized from his possession.
The arrested ambulance driver was identified by officials as one Sonu. By interrogating him, police were able to form a long list of suspects in connection with this smuggling ring.
Meanwhile, the ambulance bearing registration number AS 01 FC 2735 was also seized by Bhangagarh Police.
Further investigations in this matter are underway and more arrests are expected, officials added.
The complainant told reporters, “About a week ago, I registered a complaint against the driver after I came to know about his actions. I do not know where he worked earlier but as soon as I came to know, I informed the police.”
“Last night at around 11 pm, I got a call after which I came here to see that he had been arrested. I am really happy with the action taken by Bhangagarh Police Station OC,” he added.